Everything Is Tie Dye Now, so Why Not This Cuisinart Six Piece Knife Set

Cuisinart Tie Dye Cutlery Set (6 pc) | $10 | Macy’s



I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that and a little more. Since tie dye is back in fashion, the company thought, why not on the knives too? This colorful set fits right in with your homemade dyed tees, sneakers, and bucket hats. They are a perfect upgrade to a dull kitchen and only $10. This deal will run until Sunday.

The handles are sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. Steel is sophisticated, but I’m not sure it was meant to look like TikTok’s favorite outfit. I’m these will blend in with a Millenial kitchen or whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, a serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for. Precision and safety get a ridiculous makeover.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in July 2020 and updated new information on 2/26/2020.