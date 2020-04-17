It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Everything Is 25% off at CBDistillery Today

Gabe Carey
25% off Sitewide | CBDistillery | Promo code KINJA25

The link below is to a product sold by a third party. G/O Media does not make any representation about the efficacy and safety of CBD products and their use may be illegal in your state.

Need some lab tested, full spectrum CBD in your life? CBDistillery is offering 25% off everything on their site right now when you enter the promo code KINJA25 at checkout in observance of CBD Awareness Day. Today is the last day of this promotion, so net yourself an order of gummies, oils, vape pens and more before prices go back to normal

Shipping is free on all items as well, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

