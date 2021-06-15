Everything at BodyBlendz Beauty Is 30% Off, Including the New Detox Scrub

30% off Everything | BodyBlendz



Anti-Bacterial Scrub & Mask | $11 | BodyBlendz | Promo Code EOFY

Australian beauty company BodyBlendz is having a moment. From partnering with Kim Kardashian bestie Nicole Williams-English on a skincare line to being featured in widely read publications such as Vogue, Buzzfeed, People and Us Magazine, business appears to be booming, and to punctuate its success, it’s offering 30% off its entire site using the promo code EOFY (though the code SUMMER also seems to work).

This discount, surprisingly, does not exclude BodyBlendz’s latest release, the Anti-Bacterial Scrub & Mask, which is designed to provide a deep cleanse to your skin — from head to toe — while removing germs in the process. To detoxify and purify effectively, it employs activated charcoal. Australian white clay and pumice powder, meanwhile, exfoliate the skin and keep it firm, and a combination of natural oils keep inflammation and irritation at bay. Finally, rosemary and echinacea are responsible for its antibacterial properties.

Of course, you’ll find plenty more featured in the sale, too, with everything from scrubs to lotions to skincare kits in its product catalog. This 3-piece shimmer kit, for instance, was already marked down a couple of bucks, but now you save even more on a nutrient-infused body oil, a glowing balm, and BodyBlendz’s ever-popular Coffee Shimmer Scrub.

Shop the full sale for deep savings on beauty products you were probably going to buy anyway.