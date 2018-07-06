All-Clad skillets are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the 10" tri-ply down to one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



These skillets feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty, though you probably won’t need it so long as you treat it well. The 10" model is probably best suited to side dishes, or people cooking for one or two, but it’s still a great addition to any kitchen repertoire at this price.