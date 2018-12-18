Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stanley drinkware is ostensibly designed for camping, but that trademark hammertone green will look great on your desk at work too (unless it’s the flask, maybe keep that in a drawer).



Today’s last minute gift Gold Box contains all sorts of Stanley drinking vessels and more, from coffee bottles, to insulated pints, to food jars, to cookware sets. You can even score the famous shots + flask gift set for just $17, complete with a flask, four steel shot glasses, and even a hammertone green shot glass carrying container.

Just don’t let these deals cool off: they’re only available today, and the best of them could sell out early.