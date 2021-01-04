Everyone Needs an Online Time Out, So Get Stardew Valley for $12 and Think About What You've Done

Stardew Valley (XBO) | $12 | Best Buy

Stardew Valley (Switch) | $12 | Best Buy

Alright, everyone is in trouble. I logged online yesterday to find a dozen new Twitter discourses, all varying in size and importance. I initially saw things like Bean Dad and said “oh, who cares.” Then it proceeded to be the main new story on everyone’s mind for a full day. I’m going to need everyone to chill out right now, because we are NOT starting the year like this. If you need something calming to distract your drama-hungry brain, Stardew Valley is currently on sale at Best Buy. You can grab a Switch or Xbox One digital code for only $12. The peaceful farming game just released a huge new update, so it’s a perfect time for you to play it while you sit in internet time-out. And no, I will not tell you how to play. You must figure it out for yourself. This is a teaching moment.