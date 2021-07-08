It's all consuming.
Everybody Get Up, Its Time to Game Now... With These Space Jam Xbox Controllers

We got a real jam goin' down, welcome to the Space Jam themed Xbox controllers

Lebron James is starring in a sequel to the beloved 90's kid live-action cartoon mashup—Space Jam. To celebrate, Microsoft launched three branded controllers in the style of the movie. One to represent the Tune Squad, one for the Mon-Stars follow-up team—the Goon Squad, and one for the Serververse which is the world all WB properties live. This includes the character in A Clockwork Orange as wild of a choice as that is.

A Clockwork Orange characters pictured on right
A Clockwork Orange characters pictured on right
Screenshot: WB

Now, the expectation with these controllers is going to be to play it with the new Space Jam retro beat-em-up released to Game Pass, or maybe the latest NB 2K game. I instead will be playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 in honor of something that never was. A couple years ago, Tony Hawk revealed that he was in talks with Warner Brothers to star in a Space Jam sequel eloquently titled Skate Jam. However, due to Looney Tunes: Back in Action bombing at the box office, the project was forever shelved.

If you would like one of these three Space Jam controllers, you can order yours from Amazon for $70.

