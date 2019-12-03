It's all consuming.
Every Location Is Your Gym With This Discounted TRX Suspension Bundle

Tercius
TRX All-In-One Suspension Training Bundle | $95 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Looking for a new way to get back into shape after the Thanksgiving holiday? Right now you can pick up a TRX All-In-One Suspension Training Bundle from Amazon for a low $95. This set promises a full-body workout with only a few accessories.

Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry—this set comes with a 35-page guide plus two bonus online workouts. You’ll also get a 30-day trial with their app.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box, so the prices will stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out. So find a way to work it out with your budget before it disappears.

