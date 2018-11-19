Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Because this time of year isn’t busy enough already, Amazon has chosen today to discount a selection of DeWalt tools and give you the itch for home improvement. Simply decorating for the holidays won’t be enough; you also need to build things and fix stuff and work on projects you’ve been putting off for way too long. They’re also good as gifts that will keep on giving, because there’s nothing like the satisfaction of checking a task off your to-do list.

