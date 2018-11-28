Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There comes a time in every young person’s life when he or she must strike out and leave the nest to take up a new dwelling place. When that time comes, owning a basic tool set is a must, and this $49 Stanley Black + Decker 20-Volt MAX* 85-Piece Drill Kit is a solid choice.



Along with a drill and accessories for weekend projects, it includes hand tools you’ll need for everyday tasks, like a hammer, a tape measure, screwdrivers, and a stud finder (maybe it’ll point the way to Chris Hemsworth?). They’re probably not the most high-quality tools on the planet, but they’re a fine starter collection for a fledgling adult adapting to a new native habitat.

