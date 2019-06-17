Photo: Firebox

PlayStation Controller Mug | $13 | Firebox

If you no longer use your OG PlayStation anymore, you don’t have to forget all of the good memories just yet. You can enjoy a nice cup of coffee or tea in this PlayStation Controller Mug from Firebox. Sadly, you can’t smash all the buttons to get your way, but it will probably work better than your actual controller ever did. Right now, you can get this mug for $4 off.