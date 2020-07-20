Everlane's Summer Sale Starts Today With Classic Pieces up to 40% Off

Summer Sale Up to 40% Off Select Items Photo : Everlane

Summer Sale Up to 40% Off Select Items | Everlane



It’s time for Everlane’s fabulous Summer Sale! Most items are discounted between 20% and 40% but there are a handful of pieces up to 50% off. Both the me n’s and women’s section is included in this sale but the best variety of options is definitely on the ladies’ side .

Lightweight linen short sleeve shirts are perfect for summer and are now only $40 . The indigo color would look great with a pair of jeans or shorts. Speaking of, s kinny jeans are also just $40 and there are three washes on sale. Now top the look off with Everlane’s classic trainers for $49 with all four colors on sale.

This sale runs until July 26 and no code is needed. Grab free shipping when you sign up for their email list if this is your first time ordering . Orders over $75 ship free too .