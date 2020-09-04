Everlane's New Fully Recyclable Sneakers Are Affordable and Stylish

The Forerver Sneaker Image : Everlane

The Forerver Sneaker | $58 | Everlane



Wanting to be sustainable and stylish is all the rage because it means you care about the planet and that’s dope. Everlane is definitely at the forefront of those tenets. Their new fully recyclable Forever Sneaker combines all that. Marrying comfortable eco-conscious materials and classic style is what they do best.

Made from recycled cotton canvas and rubber these shoe very essence lives on in their name, they get to live another life. Surprisingly lightweight and durable even though the materials are sustainably sourced. You can toss these in the washer and pair them with almost anything. Their design is made for versatility so there’s isn’t a whole lot this timeless design won’t go with. They come in five basic colors and are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. They may not actually last forever but if you fall in love another pair won’t break the bank.

