ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsShoes

Everlane's New Fully Recyclable Sneakers Are Affordable and Stylish

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsEverlane Deals
40
Save
The Forerver Sneaker | $58 | Everlane
The Forerver Sneaker | $58 | Everlane
Image: Everlane

The Forerver Sneaker | $58 | Everlane

Wanting to be sustainable and stylish is all the rage because it means you care about the planet and that’s dope. Everlane is definitely at the forefront of those tenets. Their new fully recyclable Forever Sneaker combines all that. Marrying comfortable eco-conscious materials and classic style is what they do best.

Advertisement

Made from recycled cotton canvas and rubber these shoe very essence lives on in their name, they get to live another life. Surprisingly lightweight and durable even though the materials are sustainably sourced. You can toss these in the washer and pair them with almost anything. Their design is made for versatility so there’s isn’t a whole lot this timeless design won’t go with. They come in five basic colors and are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. They may not actually last forever but if you fall in love another pair won’t break the bank.

All orders over $75 ship free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
DJI Osmo Action Camera
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Convert Your Car or Wired Headphones to Bluetooth for $15

How Three Pairs of TCL Headphones Stack Up, Including One From the Legendary Onkyo Brand

Grab Aukey's Portable Wireless Charger for Just $24 Today