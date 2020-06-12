Everlane's Classic Cotton Tees Are Currently 3 for $45

17% off Organic Cotton Tee Bundle Photo : Everlane

There are a few bundles in the men’s section that are discounted but a good cotton tee is perfect anytime anywhere. S eeing as how the traditional retail amount of a quality t-shirt is $30 you can’t go wrong with this one. For the next four days grab three organic cotton tees for $45.

The tee is where is all started for Everlane so you know they’ve perfected it. This classic crew neck one is lightweight durable cotton that’s certified organic and comes in eleven different colors. These shirts are apart of the uniform collection. This means Everlane backs that it will have staying power for one year. If it shrinks, loses color, or tears they will replace it. Not a bad agreement, but we have a feeling they don’t replace a lot of shirts.

Free shipping on orders over $75 and this deal runs until June 15.