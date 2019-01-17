Graphic: Chelsea Stone

First came the Day Heel, Everlane’s ultra comfortable, block-heeled shoe that notoriously had a 15,000 person waitlist. Then came the follow-up: the coveted Day Glove, an ingeniously simple Italian leather flat that’s versatile enough to effortlessly take you from day to night and comfy enough to run in. And today only, the Day Glove is available at a rare discount.

Get a pair (or 2 pairs—that’s the limit per customer) in one of 13 available colors for just $100, down from its regular $115 price tag. Sales on iconic Everlane favorites don’t come around often, so I’d recommend getting in on this deal ASAP.