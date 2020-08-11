Everlane’s Reusable Masks Are Available Thursday so Order Now

Assorted 5-Pack Face Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Assorted 5-Pack Reusable Face Masks | $25 | Everlane



Maintaining any form of fashion or style while rocking your mask is important. It gives you a way to be creative and express yourself sense you literally can’t show expressing yourself. Everlane has five assorted packs of reusable face masks in the works all for $25.

You get five masks and the ones shown above are the first to be available on August 13. In this pack, you get the color options from the others due over the next few weeks. Black, Grey, and Green. The masks are the standard double-layer knit cotton fabric with ear loops to fit snuggly around your face holes. There is the recommendation of washing your mask before your first use and after each time you wear it. And remember to wash or sanitize your hands before putting it on and taking it off. These are made under the Human line from Everlane which means 10% of sales go to the ACLU. Pretty cool. But also seeing the 100% Human branding just makes me think of Jackie Daytona “Human Bartender.”

