Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now. Everlane has flooded their Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women with a ton of overstocked inventory, including a wide selection of shoes for the ladies. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as much of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.