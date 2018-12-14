Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s unusual for jeans enter the fold in Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section, but today, there they are. And not one, but two women’s styles are up for grabs at 30% and 20% off, respectively: The Modern Boyfriend Jean, a relaxed-fit style available in three washes (light blue, mid blue, and black) for $48; and The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, a cropped slim-cut jean with a 9-inch rise going for $55. Don’t lose out on this rare chance pick up some quality Everlane denim at a discount.