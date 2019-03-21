We aren’t all meant to be gardeners, and that’s fine. But the joy of eating food and herbs that you grew yourself is something everyone should enjoy, and that’s where the Miracle-Gro AeroGarden comes in. Utilizing LED grow lights, plant pods, and warnings to add more water, AeroGardens can grow your favorite herbs and vegetables year-round, indoors, even if you’re a serial plant killer.
Today on Amazon, you can grow six pods at once with the Harvest 360 for just $75, upgrade to the Harvest 360 Elite (which adds an LCD screen with more information) for $70, or opt for the larger Ultra model, which can grow seven pods, for $135. Those are all all-time low prices, but they’re only available today, so harvest these deals while they’re ripe.