Coalatree Trailhead Shorts | $35 | Huckberry

Shorts-wearing season is coming to an end, but that just means that shorts-discount season is getting into high gear.

Coalatree’s Trailhead Shorts are basically just shorter versions of the company’s famous Trailhead Pants, and that’s a very good thing. Four way stretch means they’re flexible, ripstop nylon construction means they’re durable, the elastic waistband means they’re comfortable, and the understated colors means that they don’t look too technical.

Normally priced at $69 (and a nice value at that price), you can get them for just $35 to end the season at Huckberry, including on the Huckberry-exclusive olive green colorway.

