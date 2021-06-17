Even If You Stopped Playing Animal Crossing, That Doesn't Mean You Should Stop Listening to the Soundtrack (Available for Pre-Order)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Original Soundtrack Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the coziest games I’ve ever played. A big reason for that is its soundtrack which is set to change hourly. Each hour of the day has it’s own arrangement as well as several others version for each weather condition. Go ahead and play that sweet, sunny 9 am music to give you the motivation you need at work in the morning. This soundtrack collection also included the intro theme and background music for each facility. You can pre-order now on Amazon for $57.