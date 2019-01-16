Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Your meticulously specced out gaming rig deserves an equally impressive gaming chair. And right now you can pick up an AKRacing Max gaming chair for $300 on MassDrop.



AKRacing’s Premium Masters Series chairs are ergonomically sculpted, include all the adjustment options you’d expect, and come in a variety of colors. At checkout, you can choose a black, blue, red, Indigo, or white version for the $300 price or the Pro model in black, blue, gray, red, or white for $30 more.

This price is at least $100 less than what’s offered in other retailers. However, this is assuming at least two more people buy them, if not, the drop will be cancelled. (Fat chance, though.)