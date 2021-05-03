EvaChill EV-500's Personal Air Conditioner Keeps You Cool With Little Effort

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge Graphic : Sheilah Villari

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge | $99 | StackSocial

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.