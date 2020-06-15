It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Eufy's Robovac 15C Makes Cleaning Your Floors a Breeze, and It's $70 off Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Eufy RoboVac 15C | $120 | Newegg
Eufy RoboVac 15C | $120 | Newegg
Eufy RoboVac 15C | $120 | Newegg

Sure, quarantining has given lots of us plenty of time to keep things neat and tidy, but that hasn’t made it any more enjoyable. So, if you can afford the luxury, a robovac is a nice way to keep gunk off your floors without having to lose your Sunday to chores. They’re not all super pricey, though. Right now, a refurbished model of Eufy’s RoboVac 15C, typically $200, is down to $120 on Newegg. It might not suit your needs if you have super high carpet, but it should work well for most hardwood and carpet surfaces, at least to get the big stuff.

