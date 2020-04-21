It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Eufy's 2K Video Doorbell is Down to $108 Today

Quentyn Kennemer
Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell | $108 | Newegg | Use code 4GFSMLV69
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you’ve opted for full-on no-contact isolation, a video doorbell is a must. It’ll let you see who’s knockin’ and even communicate them, all without lifting the veil of protection (the door) between you and whatever contagious droplets sit on the other side of it. Why not give Eufy’s a try? Made by Anker’s budding smart home arm, the Eufy Security Wi-Fi doorbell can keep an eye on your front porch in crisp 2K resolution, and for a limited time, you can get one at Newegg for $108. You’ll just need to use coupon code 4GFSMLV69.

The $135 base price Newegg is showing is already a good deal lower than the typical going price these days (around $160), so you’d better jump on this quick if you’ve been waiting for the perfect discount.

