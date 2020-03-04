It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Eufy Night Lights Are $11, So You Don't Have To Be Afraid Of The Dark

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
649
Save
Eufy Lumi Plug-In Night Light | $11 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Eufy Lumi Plug-In Night Light | $11 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Never be afraid of the dark again, because a 4-pack of Eufy plug-in night lights are only $11. You can plug them in anywhere (your room, your kids’ room, even the kitchen!) and they’ll be able to light the way. Yes, that was a joke (mostly). These lights also have a dusk-to-dawn sensor, meaning the lights won’t waste any energy by being on during the day, and will only do its thing once it’s dark, dark outside. We truly love to see it. So, if you’re scared of everything that bumps in the dark, I would grab this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Anthropologie Is Having A Flash Sale And Spring Items Are Up To 40% Off

What Are Your Go-To Cures for Everything?

Wednesday's Best Deals: Aukey Surge Protector, Anker Qi Charget, JACHS Pullovers, and More

Tuesday's Best Deals: Sonos Refurbished Sale, TRX Suspension Kit, Xbox One S, and More