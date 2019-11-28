Essential Nintendo Switch Games are on Sale for Just $30 For Black Friday

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

If you own a Nintendo Switch, a number of retailers are selling essential games for just $30. This is a great opportunity to round out your collection with what are essentially must-haves for the system.

Super Mario Odyssey | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Mario Tennis Aces | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Splatoon 2 | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

If you’ve had them on your wish list, I wouldn’t wait.