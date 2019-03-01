Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I think it’s finally time to ditch my duffel bag for a spinner as my carry-on go-to. Thankfully, I won’t need to spend $100 on a suitcase, thanks to this $60 Samsonite deal on eBay.

As far as luggage goes, this is pretty bare bones: no GPS or WiFi, and no battery or ride-on feature. But if you’re looking for an exapndable, long weekend companion, like I am, this hard-sided Samsonite may be one to consider.

This particular unit sells for $100-120 on Amazon. So this is a steal.