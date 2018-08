Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Rey and Finn may have had to ditch the Quadjumper for the hunk of junk known as the Millennium Falcon to escape Jakku, but this LEGO set lets you be in control. For just $30, you get the Quadjumper with “exploding: engines, and four figures including Rey, Finn, BB-8, one of Unkar Plutt’s thungs, and a Stormtrooper.