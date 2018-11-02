Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most travel deals we post focus on adventure and exploring new places, and you should definitely do as much of that as you can. But sometimes, a vacation should be purely about recharging your batteries, and there’s nothing better for sheer relaxation than an all-inclusive beach resort.



For a limited time, you can unwind at a variety of Riviera Maya all-inclusive resorts for four (or more) nights, including roundtrip airfare, lodging, taxes, and of course, all the food and beverages (including alcohol) you want, starting at just $499.

Prices vary based on your departure city, travel dates, and length of stay, but if you play your cards right, this can be a very cheap trip, since the only thing you’ll really have to pay for while you’re there is tips.