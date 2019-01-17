Graphic: Shep McAllister

Real reality is pretty awful these days, but you can temporarily escape it with a PlayStation VR headset, and this starter kit will only set you back $220 today.



The kit includes the surprisingly great Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss, the headset, and the camera, though for other games, you’ll want to pick up a set of Move controllers a la carte. Today’s price is $20 more than what we saw on Black Friday, but by any other measure, it’s a really good deal.