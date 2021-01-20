It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Escape One Horrifying Reality and Enter Another With Dead By Daylight on Switch for $17

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
49
Save
Dead By Daylight: Definitive Edition (Switch) | $17 | Amazon
Dead By Daylight: Definitive Edition (Switch) | $17 | Amazon
Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dead By Daylight: Definitive Edition (Switch) | $17 | Amazon

I know what you’re thinking right about now. “Boy, I could really use some digital horror to take me away from the constant terrors of the real world!” Cheekiness aside, video game horror is a perfectly good escape from reality, because at least you have control in your situation. So if you earnestly are looking for a new scary game to play right about now, the Switch version of Dead By Daylight: Definitive Edition is currently on sale for $17. The asymmetrical multiplayer game features a whole cast of horror icons from Freddy Krueger to Pyramid Head. You can play as a survivor and try to escape certain doom, or play as a monster and cause some havoc yourself. Whatever you need to do to cope.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter