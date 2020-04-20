It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Escape from Bent Charger Wire Hell With $9 Angled Wires

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.2K
2
Save
UKEY 90 Degree Right Angle USB C to USB A Cable | $9 | Amazon | Use code U4PJ462S
UKEY 90 Degree Right Angle USB C to USB A Cable | $9 | Amazon | Use code U4PJ462S
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 90 Degree Right Angle USB C to USB A Cable | $9 | Amazon | Use code U4PJ462S

Advertisement

Normal charger wires just... get in the way, sometimes. The outlet for my phone’s charging plug and cable is right up against my bed, and with a normal charger the wire gets really bent with the pressure of the mattress against it. That’s no good. I think it’s about time to invest in some angled wires. AUKEY’s 90 degree wires make it so they don’t get bent out of shape in my outlet, and even helps to keep the wire out of the way if I’m using my phone while charging. By using code U4PJ462S at checkout, you can two of these wires for just $9.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab a Pack of $14 Air Purifying Bags For a Breath of Fresh Air

It's 4/20: Here's 50% off Sunday Scaries CBD—With Vitamins [Exclusive]

Ring in the Spring With an Extra 25% off Sale Items at Anthropologie

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games