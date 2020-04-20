Escape from Bent Charger Wire Hell With $9 Angled Wires

UKEY 90 Degree Right Angle USB C to USB A Cable U4PJ462S Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A UKEY 90 Degree Right Angle USB C to USB A Cable | $9 | Amazon | Use code U4PJ462S

Advertisement

Normal charger wires just... get in the way, sometimes. The outlet for my phone’s charging plug and cable is right up against my bed, and with a normal charger the wire gets really bent with the pressure of the mattress against it. That’s no good. I think it’s about time to invest in some angled wires. AUKEY’s 90 degree wires make it so they don’t get bent out of shape in my outlet, and even helps to keep the wire out of the way if I’m using my phone while charging. By using code U4PJ462S at checkout, you can two of these wires for just $9.