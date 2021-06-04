Ergopixel's Tripod With LED Ring Light Will Illuminate Your Creative World

Ergopixel 6.8ft Tripod with LED Ring Light Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ergopixel 6.8ft Tripod with LED Ring Light | $60 | StackSocial



Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Take $10 off Ergopixel’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy 6.8-foot tripod.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with eleven levels of brightness. The tripod extends as high as six feet high and can get as low as four feet. It is pretty secure and will stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. This setup offers a few features other cheaper ring lights don’t. Opal glass for smooth transmissions, a translucent grid pane to split beams, and an aluminum film for wider reflection. The ring light is eight inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

This will ship for $3.