Equip Your Car With a Two-Port USB Charger for $8 and Some Change

Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy ANKERD27

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy | $8 | Amazon | Promo Code ANKERD27



Everyone who drives should have some kind of charging device in their car at all times. In case of an emergency, you never want to be without your phone if and when you break down. Although I doubt we’ll be doing much traveling anytime soon, the Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy will get you to and from work, school, or the grocery store while powering up two devices at once. Altogether , the PowerDrive 2 drives 24 watts of horsepower and is small enough to fit in your pocket at 2 inches long and 0.98 inches thick. Its plain black finish means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your vehicle either.

Advertisement

Get the charger, a “welcome guide,” and an 18-month manufacturer’s warranty from Anker for 8 and half bucks when you clip the 8% savings coupon on the page and enter the promo code ANKERD27 at checkout . It doesn’t have all the fancy trimmings of, say, the RAVPower 48-watt charger, which boasts Power Delivery USB-C fast charging for a slightly higher price, or even Anker’s own 36-watt PowerDrive 3 Duo, but it gets the job done nevertheless. If all you need’s a no-frills accessory to juice up your phone on the go, the PowerDrive 2 Alloy is a worthy contender at an unbeatable price.

Advertisement



