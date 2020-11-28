Enthrone Your Cat in a Heated Pyramid for $37

K&H Heated A-Frame Cat House Image : Gabe Carey

K&H Heated A-Frame Cat House | $37 | Chewy

All cats are gods. If you don’t treat them well, you will (probably) be cursed to an afterlife of eternal suffering. Don’t believe me? Fair enough. But those who do should pounce on this heated A-frame cat house, now discounted 63% at checkout from its $100 list price at Chewy. Whether or not you believe Mittens is a celestial being, your cat does deserve to stay warm throughout the winter, no matter how much of an asshole it’s been to you all year while you’ve been working from home.

This triangular cat house is heated by a 20-watt power source, no less energy efficient than your standard iPhone, and includes a 5.5-foot cord you can plug into any wall outlet. Designed for outdoor cats and those living in areas of the house with low insulation, the outside material is weatherproof 600 denier. Coupled with the shape of the frame itself, it can effectively thwart rain, snow, and high wind conditions. And because it has both front and rear exits, predators won’t be able to put your kitty in a corner. The K&H Pet Products heated A-frame cat house takes up 18" x 14" x 14" of ground real estate and supports cats of all levels of spiritual divinity.