Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Entering your Netflix password with a TV remote is actually considered torture under the Geneva Conventions, but this Logitech wireless keyboard works seamlessly with recent Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TV operating systems, as well as Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android over Bluetooth. You can even switch between your connected devices with the flip of a switch.

Today’s $59 deal is an all-time low.