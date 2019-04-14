Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

August’s Smart Lock Pro lets you lock and unlock your door from anywhere using your phone, it’s even compatible with Siri, and you can get it for just $165 today, when bundled with a Connect Hub.



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house. It even creates a log of when the door has been opened so you monitor comings and goings.

Advertisement

This current price is about $50 off its regular price, and a dollar off the lowest we’ve ever seen.