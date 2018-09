Image: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Sold out.

Grab a set of three X-Chef silicone baking sheets for $13 with code KDUGM4K2. Baking with these means you’ll never need to use oil, butter, spray or parchment paper again, as food slides right off. And cleaning is equally simple, with no burnt bits or excess residue stuck to your trays. They’re dishwasher and freezer safe, and heat resistant up to 480 degrees.