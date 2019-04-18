Photo: Mark Tegethoff (Unsplash)

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

It is about that time of year where I spend most of my free time (and work hours) daydreaming about going on vacation. Why wait until summer to travel when there are 12 months in the year? If you’re getting the urge to hop on a plane and travel somewhere exciting and beautiful, why not check out Rome and Florence? Thanks to this package from TripMasters (in partnership with TravelZ00), you can.

This trip to Florence and Rome is flexible, which means you can choose the number of nights you’d like to stay in each city. You can visit Vatican City and wave to the Pope when you travel to Rome. While in Florence, you can enrich your life by observing Michelangelo’s David, Raphael’s La Velata, and Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. Each package includes a flight into Rome, a train ride to Florence, and a flight out of Florence. Your trip also includes your hotel stays in Rome and Florence, but the number of nights is your choice.

Advertisement

Pricing starts at $780 and is based on a six-night stay, for flights leaving from Atlanta, GA. A flight from San Francisco for six nights begins at $842, which is a pretty great price for such an expensive city. The package is offered with flights traveling out of numerous airports in the U.S. and Canada.