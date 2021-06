Enormous Sale Going on For Nearly All Previous Battlefield Games and DLC

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Origin) | $4 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 - Vietnam DLC (Origin) | $4 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield Hardline (Origin) | $5 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 1 (Origin) | $6 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 1: Revolution (Origin) | $9 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 3 (Origin) | $6 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 3: Aftermath DLC (Origin) |$1 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 3: Close Quarters (DLC) | $2 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 3: Premium Edition (Origin) | $10 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 4 (Origin) | $1 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 4: China Rising DLC (Origin) | $5 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 4: Dragon’s Teeth DLC (Origin) | $6 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 4: Naval Strike DLC (Origin) | $5 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 4: Second Assault DLC (Origin) | $6 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 4: Premium Edition (Origin) | $12 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 5 (Origin) | $10 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Bundle (Origin) | $16 | Eneba | Use code: BFJUNE

Advertisement

Following the hype of the news surrounding Battlefield 2042, Eneba is running a sale on all previous Battlefield games. There is more than enough content here to last you until October, so start practicing ejecting yourself out of a jet to fire a rocket at another jet—then safely landing back in your own jet in one of the older games today. Discount code is valid until June 20th, 8PM EST.

G/O Media may get a commission Battlefield Hardline (Origin) Buy for $5 at Eneba Use the promo code BFJUNE

G/O Media may get a commission Battlefield 5 (Origin) Buy for $10 at Eneba Use the promo code BFJUNE