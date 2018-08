Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s too hot now, but very soon, you’ll happy to hang out around a fire pit for a little extra warmth. This 30-inch model from Best Choice Products has a mesh screen, and a removable cooking grate so you can use it as a camp grill. Get it for $55 today with promo code BCP10.