It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Enjoy Your Next Workout Sweat Free Thanks to Adidas' Freelift ClimaLite Tees, Currently $19

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Adidas Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirt | $19 | Macy’s
Adidas Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirt | $19 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Adidas Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirt | $19 | Macy’s

It’s finally time to get back outdoors for runs in the sun. Well, at least where I live. There’s nothing better than a beautiful jog under a bright blue sky. What’s not great is being hot and sweaty after. Add Adidas’ Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirts to your workout attire and stay cool and colorful. There are nine colors in all sizes, and they’re currently 25% off. The fabric and fit make this ideal for all activities. That ClimaLite tech aids in keeping sweat to a minimum. The shirt is actually designed to move moisture away from your body. The seams are meticulously placed, and it’s slightly longer in the back to make this happen. It’s smooth and sleek enough to layer. If you’re a morning person, this will still be perfect under a hoodie or over a long sleeve shirt.

Advertisement

This deal runs until April 3, and there’s free shipping on all orders over $25.

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (44mm) + 6mo Fitness+
Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (44mm) + 6mo Fitness+
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.