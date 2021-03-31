Enjoy Your Next Workout Sweat Free Thanks to Adidas' Freelift ClimaLite Tees, Currently $19

Adidas Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirt | $19 | Macy’s
It’s finally time to get back outdoors for runs in the sun. Well, at least where I live. There’s nothing better than a beautiful jog under a bright blue sky. What’s not great is being hot and sweaty after. Add Adidas’ Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirts to your workout attire and stay cool and colorful. There are nine colors in all sizes, and they’re currently 25% off. The fabric and fit make this ideal for all activities. That ClimaLite tech aids in keeping sweat to a minimum. The shirt is actually designed to move moisture away from your body. The seams are meticulously placed, and it’s slightly longer in the back to make this happen. It’s smooth and sleek enough to layer. If you’re a morning person, this will still be perfect under a hoodie or over a long sleeve shirt.
This deal runs until April 3, and there’s free shipping on all orders over $25.