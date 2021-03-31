Enjoy Your Next Workout Sweat Free Thanks to Adidas' Freelift ClimaLite Tees, Currently $19

Adidas Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirt Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Adidas Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirt | $19 | Macy’s



It’s finally time to get back outdoors for runs in the sun. Well, at least where I live. There’s nothing better than a beautiful jog under a bright blue sky. What’s not great is being hot and sweaty after. Add Adidas’ Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirts to your workout attire and stay cool and colorful. There are nine colors in all sizes, and they’re currently 25% off . T he fabric and fit make this ideal for all activities. That C limaLite t ech aids in keeping sweat to a minimum . The shirt is actually designed to move moisture away from your body. T he seams are meticulously placed, and it’s slightly longer in the back to make this happen . It’s smooth and sleek enough to layer. If you’re a morning person, this will still be perfect under a hoodie or over a long sleeve shirt.

This deal runs until April 3, and there’s free shipping on all orders over $25.