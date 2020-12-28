Enjoy Your Morning Eggs With This Baby Yoda Holiday Tumbler By Your Side for $8

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

By now, most die-hard Star Wars fans have likely made it through the second batch of episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+. I am not one of those people. It took me over a year to make it through the first season, but at long last, I’m finally on episode 3 of season 2, and it’s a doozy. While Baby Yoda’s cuteness hasn’t worn off yet, his innocence is beginning to erode, to say the least. I’m not going to spoil it for anyone who isn’t caught up, though I will say “the Child” gets his fair share of protein in episode 2, and now you can indulge in your own next to this adorable Mandalorian-themed tumbler full of coffee, now discounted 50% from its $17 list price from Tervis.

Sure, the holidays are almost over, but this decorative mug is more winter than Christmas, lasting you through at least the end of February before you tuck it away in storage for next year. Choose between the standard 12 oz. option or bump the size to 24. oz for only $2 more in this limited-time offer you can’t pass up. I mean, come on, it’s Baby Yoda—look at him! If you couldn’t give a Hutt’s ass about Grogu, other designs are also on sale, including some inspired by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comics.