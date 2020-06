Stemless Wine Glasses Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Stemless Wine Glasses | $14 | Amazon



If you’re in the market for wine glasses to enjoy a glass of white while catching up on your shows, I have the perfect set. For $14, you can get your hands on four stemless wine glasses. They’re dishwasher-safe and don’t have a stem! Which means there’s less of a chance for you to break them. Grab them before they’re gone.

Advertisement