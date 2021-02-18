Enjoy the Outdoors (Someday, Hopefully) with $200 off Tacklife’s Beautiful Fire Pit Table

Tacklife Propane Gas Fire Pit Table 40919XJ8 Image : Tacklife

Look, depending on where you are, the idea of being outdoors right now might seem absolutely awful. But the snow will eventually subside (hopefully) and warmer days aren’t that far away, plus as the pandemic eases, you might be keen on having friends and family over for some long-overdue socializing.

Given all of that, this attractive Tacklife fire pit table looks mighty tempting. Powered by a propane tank hidden within the hand-woven rattan cabinet, this outdoors table has a rust-proof and weather-proof faux-wood surface ideal for holding drinks and snacks as you and your guests soak in the warmth. It even has a handy lid for covering up the lava rock heating surface, making it useful as an outdoor table or workbench.

Right now, you can save 40% off the list price by using code 40919XJ8 at checkout, knocking the price down to $300. Alternatively, Tacklife makes a smaller outdoor fire pit with less surface space that is currently $18 9 —a savings of $111 off the list price. It’s our pick for the best year-round fire pit, although the larger model looks like a worthwhile premium upgrade.

