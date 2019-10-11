Enjoy the Outdoors Even More With Up to 50% Off at REI's End of Season Sale

End of Season Sale | REI

The end of the season is the best time to buy up all the gear you’ll need for next year. That’s why you really have no excuse not to shop REI’s End of Season Sale, where you can score over 10,000 apparel, outerwear, footwear, camping, and hiking items for up to 50% off.

Save on such coveted gear as the REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack (Men’s & Women’s), the men’s Patagonia Houdini Snap T Pullover Jacket, and The North Face Base Camp Slides (Men’s & Women’s), to name a few. But if you have specific brand loyalties, I’d recommend heading over to the sale page and filtering by brand. A bunch of your favorites are up for grabs:



You’ll definitely need time to sort through thousands of deals, so clear your weekend, and start shopping now.