Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Le Papillon Hanging Patio Umbrella | $50 | Amazon | Clip $10 coupon and use promo code 7W879W6B

Don’t freak out because summer is more than halfway done. Instead, shop all of the summer sales that are taking place before the fall is here. If you’ve been looking for a new patio umbrella, but haven’t found a good deal yet, you’re in luck. You can snag a Le Papillon Hanging Patio Umbrella for a mere $50 when you clip $10 coupon and use promo code 7W879W6B on Amazon. The only warning before you buy is this umbrella does need to be weighed down, or nailed to the deck.