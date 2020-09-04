Enjoy the Last Days of Sensual Summer and Take up to 25% at Bellesa Boutique

Up to 25% off Sitewide LABORDAY Image : Bellesa

Bellesa is so good to us. They just know how to make us happy, oh so happy . To celebrate the holiday weekend take up to 25% off the entire site with the code LABORDAY.

Bellesa’s claim to fame is some of the most beautiful, efficient , and sexy vibrators . But I want to spotlight their t- shirt line too. The company mantra, and honestly it should be all ours, ‘ No Fake Orgasms’ ($24) is probably one of my favorites they have to offer. This is something everyone should thrive by.

As menti oned, Bellesa actually designs their own toys which is phenomenal . My personal favorite is the Nirvana Wand ($95) . It’s actually a magical wand and ea sily beca me my go-to . It’s already on sale so with the additional deal you’ll save $64. That’s a steal for such an incredible toy.

P laytime can be super fun with a partner too. We want couples in on the action too. Sex tech is dope and wearable/remote vibrators are very much apart of that. The Unite ($80) can be worn safely and snuggly during sex. The user-friendly remote can be controlled by you or your partner. But why not let your S.O. do the driving, they can still press your button from three meters away.

Free shipping on all orders over $29 and this deal looks to run through Monday.