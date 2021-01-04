Enjoy the Gorgeous Art of Ghost of Tsushima When You Grab This Art Book for $34

The Art of Ghost of Tsushima Image : Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima is an extremely pretty game. R egardless of how you feel about its Ubisoft style open world, it’s hard not to get sucked in by all the gorgeous colors and locations. Even as someone who’s generally exhausted by the genre, I found Tsushima to be one of the most pleasant game worlds to traverse on aesthetic alone , right up there with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you want to really soak it in even more, Amazon is currently selling The Art of Ghost of Tsushima book for $34. Published by Dark Horse Books, the hardcover is aesthetically pleasing on its own with its fancy slipcover. O f course, the main attraction is the art itself, which includes storyboards , sword-fighting diagrams, and much more.